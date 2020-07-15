Joshua Keadle to be sentenced for 2010 murder of Peru student

BEATRICE, Neb. (WOWT) - Joshua Keadle returned to Gage County court on Wednesday to be sentenced for the murder of Omaha 19-year-old Tyler Thomas in 2010.

The 37-year-old is facing 20 years to life for second-degree murder after he was found guilty in February. Originally set for sentencing in the Thomas case in April, the process was delayed a handful of times due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Keadle is already serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for the rape of a 15-year-old in Dodge County, but he’s already eligible for parole in that 2012 case.

Joshua Keadle was convicted in February of second-degree murder for killing Peru State student Tyler Thomas in December 2010. (KOLN)

Thomas disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after leaving a party near the southeast Nebraska campus. Although her body was never found, the state issued a death certificate for Thomas in 2013. It’s believed that she was thrown into the Missouri River not far from where she attended college at Peru State.

Keadle admitted to having been with Thomas near a boat dock in December 2010.

Her family was in 1st Judicial District Court Judge Rick Schreiner’s courtroom Thursday for the sentencing.

