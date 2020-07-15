Advertisement

How to spot Comet Neowise

It will be visible until mid-August
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – There’s still plenty of time to catch a glimpse of a newly discovered comet streaking through Earth’s night skies.

The comet’s moniker is Neowise. It got its name from NASA’s Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted the comet in March.

It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset. The comet will appear low on the horizon.

It will climb a little bit higher in the sky each day until it disappears next month. It won’t make a return appearance for about 7,000 years.

To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.
To watch Neowise, get a good view of the northwestern sky just after sunset.(Source: NASA)

If you’re in an area with little or no light pollution, you should be able to see it with the naked eye. Otherwise, you’ll need binoculars to spot the long tail, according to NASA.

And, in case you were wondering, the comet doesn’t pose any danger to the planet and will pass by harmlessly.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN and Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

