Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health statistics show more than 400 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus so far this week. The state's online virus tracker shows 174 cases were reported Sunday and another 227 cases were reported on Monday, bringing the state total to nearly 20,400. Of the total, 16,025 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 288 by the end of Monday. State officials say 41% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 45% of the intensive care beds and 80% of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Public Schools has approved a nearly $1 million settlement for the family of a young student who was sexually assaulted by a former elementary school teacher. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the district's school board approved a $935,000 settlement Monday night. The money will go to the family of a girl assaulted by Gregory Sedlacek, a former teacher at Fontenelle Elementary School who is serving decades in prison for molesting six students. Last month, the board approved a $625,000 settlement with the family of another student whom Sedlacek assaulted.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Most of the 250 people arrested in Omaha during last month’s protests over the death of George Floyd won’t be charged. The Omaha World-Herald reports that those who were arrested were accused of minor offenses that included violating curfew, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse’s office declined to file charges in about 75% of the cases because the suspect didn’t have a criminal history. Of the remaining cases, the City Prosecutor’s Office offered diversion in roughly 80% and recommended a $50 fine for about 20% of the people. The decision was made after Kuhse met two weeks ago with the ACLU of Nebraska and a community organizer.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating a stabbing death in Lincoln — the second homicide in Nebraska's capital city in less than a day. Police say officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a residential area several blocks south of downtown for reports of a fight. Arriving officers found 37-year-old Jeremy Lane, of Lincoln, suffering from a stab wound and unresponsive. Lane was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed video from the area and say Lane was stabbed in a fight with another man. No arrests have been reported. An autopsy has been ordered.