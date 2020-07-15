Even with COVID-19 spike, Kansas prepares to reopen schools

TOPEKA, Neb. (AP) - Kansas’ state school board has approved guidelines aimed at helping K-12 schools reopen safely next month despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Board of Education voted unanimously for the guidelines Wednesday, even though members wondered whether districts have enough time to prepare and whether teachers even want to return.

The non-binding guidelines call for all teachers and staff to wear masks inside and suggests that all students be told to wear them if they’re in middle or high school. Approval of the guidelines come after a weekslong spike that has pushed the state’s reported coronavirus cases past 20,000.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.