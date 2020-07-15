Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant night ahead but high heat is around the corner!

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -We started Wednesday with clouds and increasing coverage of showers and storms. Most of the rain fell along and south of I-80, with the heaviest amounts near Falls City into NW Missouri. Here, flash flooding was a concern for a few hours.

A few lingering showers took us into the early afternoon, before clouds began to clear from west to east. With a bit more sunshine expected late afternoon through the evening, temperatures will likely jump near 80° for our daily high.

Wednesday night forecast
Wednesday night forecast(WOWT)

Clearing skies will take us into the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. With calm winds and temperatures dropping near the dew points, some patchy fog is possible by Thursday morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies return Thursday, with temperatures beginning to warm. Highs will top out in the upper-80s Thursday with highs on Friday back in the 90s! Heat indices Friday afternoon could warm into the upper-90s.

Omaha 3-Day Forecast
Omaha 3-Day Forecast(WOWT)

The “real” heat arrives Saturday, which will likely be the hottest day of 2020 so far. Actual high temperatures look to warm into the upper-90s with heat indices as warm as 105° to 110°. Take precautions, including limiting outdoor activity during the afternoon/evening, seeking shade when outdoors, and staying hydrated!

Due to the high heat expected Saturday, a First Alert Day has been declared.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Morning rain ends, skies gradually clear this afternoon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Some much needed rain is falling across some of our area this morning. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon.

Weather

First Alert Day Saturday for potentially dangerous heat

Updated: 19 hours ago
First Alert Day Saturday for potentially dangerous heat

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Storms for some overnight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A few thunderstorms possible overnight as a cold front pushes through the area. Pleasant weather Wednesday ahead of some heat for the weekend.

Weather

Storms for some overnight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
A few thunderstorms possible overnight as a cold front pushes through the area. Pleasant weather Wednesday ahead of some heat for the weekend.

First Alert Weather

FIRST ALERT: Potentially dangerous heat is expected Saturday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly, David Koeller and Mallory Schnell
The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday, July, 18, 2020 a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Cold front to bring a little heat relief this evening

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Forecast is a little tricky today with a cold front moving through during the afternoon. Some storms are possible today mainly north and east of the Metro.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm with storms west overnight

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Breezy and warm this evening with a slight chance for storms overnight. Most of the rain likely stays west. Mild temperatures for midweek, but heat is building for the end of the week.

Weather

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm with storms west overnight

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
Breezy and warm this evening with a slight chance for storms overnight. Most of the rain likely stays west. Mild temperatures for midweek, but heat is building for the end of the week.