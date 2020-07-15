David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant night ahead but high heat is around the corner!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -We started Wednesday with clouds and increasing coverage of showers and storms. Most of the rain fell along and south of I-80, with the heaviest amounts near Falls City into NW Missouri. Here, flash flooding was a concern for a few hours.

A few lingering showers took us into the early afternoon, before clouds began to clear from west to east. With a bit more sunshine expected late afternoon through the evening, temperatures will likely jump near 80° for our daily high.

Wednesday night forecast (WOWT)

Clearing skies will take us into the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. With calm winds and temperatures dropping near the dew points, some patchy fog is possible by Thursday morning.

Partly to mostly sunny skies return Thursday, with temperatures beginning to warm. Highs will top out in the upper-80s Thursday with highs on Friday back in the 90s! Heat indices Friday afternoon could warm into the upper-90s.

Omaha 3-Day Forecast (WOWT)

The “real” heat arrives Saturday, which will likely be the hottest day of 2020 so far. Actual high temperatures look to warm into the upper-90s with heat indices as warm as 105° to 110°. Take precautions, including limiting outdoor activity during the afternoon/evening, seeking shade when outdoors, and staying hydrated!

Due to the high heat expected Saturday, a First Alert Day has been declared.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.