COVID-19 cases increase among teens

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alert from state and local health officials as those in younger age brackets are contracting COVID-19 more frequently.

Pediatrician Dr. Kurt Davey says he is seeing a rise in cases among older teens.

Davey also says this could be attributed to kids wanting to get back to normal -- and thinking COVID-19 may not have a serious impact on them.

“Young adults feel a little bit of a superhero status and ‘if I get it, I won’t get that ill,’” Davey said

Davey fears some teens may not be thinking beyond themselves.

“They’re the ones who then spread it to their grandparents or people with heart disease or lung disease or people with immune deficiency get it and they do not do well,” he said.

Rebeka Kauphusman is well aware.

She has a 19-year-old son who is avoiding socializing because of someone else. He can’t risk bringing germs into the home.

“My husband, their father, has stage IV lung cancer,” she said.

Kauphusman says it’s hard to ask a child to make the sacrifice but it’s a responsibility all teens should be willing to take right now.

“My 19-year-old, he is fantastic and his sacrifice to the family is more than anything -- I can’t ask for anything more than that,” she said.

Davey says older teens are most likely contracting the coronavirus by hanging out with friends in unsafe situations.

“Right now, I would not go to an indoor graduation party. Outdoors, I would but I’d wear a mask and stay six feet apart,” he said.

Making the message more urgent is news of two students at Burke High School and an Elkhorn student have become sick.

Kauphusman says sitting down and talking with her children about today’s reality has been difficult but necessary.

“We’re very transparent with them. They know what’s going on and they know what’s going on with their dad and they know the reasons why we’re doing this. It’s not because we don’t want them to go out and have fun and do this kind of thing. We want them to be able to fun with their dad a little bit longer,” she said.

Davey says while he understands that teens are ready for a return to regular life, the fact is nothing is regular right now.

“Follow health directives, keep your friends group small, hang out outside and always wear a mask,” he said.

