Concerns grow as sports, school seasons approach

File photo
File photo(KNOP)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are less than a month away from seeing the first schools in the metro re-open. Today the Douglas County Board of Health heard what issues could arise once schools do open back up.

Dr. Adi Pour says the health department will have different recommendations for each school if a student does test positive for COVID-19.

She says there's a reason for that. Dr. Pour says the number of students and the age of students will play a role in how the health department responds.

“It depends. Do you have social distancing? Is everybody wearing masks? What are your other measures that you are taking in the school? So, it will be case by case in many instances,” said Pour.

Dr. Pour says she has been in contact with school districts as they start planning what school will look like in the fall.

Pour says she isn’t sure what sports will look like for high school if athletes test positive.

She says it’s up to the coaches to make sure athletes stay spread out and social distance.

Since sports have returned, some baseball, dance team, and softball players have tested positive, according to Pour.

Pour says football will be one to watch going forward due to its contact nature.

