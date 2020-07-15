Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Morning rain ends, skies gradually clear this afternoon

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some much needed rain is falling across some of our area this morning. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon.

Finally some folks, mainly south of I-80, are waking up to some very welcomed rainfall. This system should mostly push to our east by around lunchtime, and skies will then gradually clear to more partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

The story then turns to the heat building in and coming to a peak over the weekend. Saturday appears to be the hottest day and is a First Alert Day as a result. Highs will range from the mid 90s to near 100 in the afternoon. The humidity could bring the heat index to between 105 - 110. So make sure you mix some cooling time into your weekend plans.

Next shot at some rain shows up in the models for Sunday night.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT