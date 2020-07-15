Children’s Hospital in Omaha announces new president & CEO

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After an “extensive national search,” Children’s Hospital and Medical Center announced Wednesday that Chanda Chacón has been selected to take the helm of the pediatric hospital.

“She joins Children’s team at an exciting, pivotal time of growth, as its Hubbard Center for Children — a state-of-the-art pediatric specialty care facility — opens in 2021,” the news release states.

Chacón previously served as the executive vice president and system chief operating officer at Arkansas Children’s and accumulated several years of leadership experience in Texas pediatric hospitals.

She takes the job over from the hospital’s interim president and CEO, Rodrigo Lopez, who took on the position in July 2019, months after the previous head of the hospital was named in several lawsuits in Ohio.

“We are confident that Chanda has the strong leadership acumen, clinical experience and character needed to lead Children’s into its next chapter and benefit the children and families of our region,” said Diane Duren, chair of Children’s Board of Directors and chair of the CEO search committee, in a statement from the hospital. “She has a well-established track record of dedicated service and commitment to the health of children and the health of entire communities, which perfectly aligns with Children’s mission: to improve the life of every child.”

Chacón has served as executive vice president and system chief operating officer at Arkansas Children’s since 2016, overseeing system operations of two hospital campuses, clinical services, human resources and support services, according to the release. Before that, she served as president of Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, Houston’s first community hospital designed exclusively for children after spending 14 years at Texas Children’s Hospital — one of the nation’s top pediatric health care institutions, according to the release.

