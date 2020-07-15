Amber Alert for missing Iowa girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski on Tuesday confirmed for the first time that a registered sex offender is a person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, of Davenport, is currently in custody on a sex offender registry violation, a felony. He has not been charged in Terrell’s disappearance.

During a short media briefing at the police station, Sikorski said a person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the timeframe of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” he said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that timeframe.

“This is an evolving, active investigation. While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.” Dinkins is also known to have previous connections to the Camanche/Clinton area Sikorski said. Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motorhome. All these vehicles are currently being impounded and in the possession of investigators, Sikorski said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dinkins or these vehicles during the timeframe are asked to call 911 immediately to share this information with investigators. “The Davenport Police Department is thankful for the assistance of the Davenport Fire Department in the search for Breasia,” Sikorski said.

“The FBI Omaha field office and the Quad-Cities resident agency have been instrumental both conducting interviews and the processing of evidence. In addition, we have also been working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and have entered Breasia into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.”

