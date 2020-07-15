Advertisement

Amber Alert for missing Iowa girl

Davenport, IA Police provided an update Tuesday on missing girl case
Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing Friday in Davenport.
Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing Friday in Davenport.(KWQC/Davenport Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski on Tuesday confirmed for the first time that a registered sex offender is a person of interest in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.

Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, of Davenport, is currently in custody on a sex offender registry violation, a felony. He has not been charged in Terrell’s disappearance.

During a short media briefing at the police station, Sikorski said a person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in this case but may have information that could assist the investigation or possess certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

“We are asking the public’s assistance for any information regarding Dinkins and associated vehicles during the timeframe of Thursday, July 9, from 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.,” he said. “We are requesting any information the public may have on Dinkins’ whereabouts in the Quad-Cities area during that timeframe.

“This is an evolving, active investigation. While we understand the public’s interest in this case, we can only provide limited information at this time as to not impede the integrity of the investigation.” Dinkins is also known to have previous connections to the Camanche/Clinton area Sikorski said. Vehicles associated with Dinkins include a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala, 2012 Black Chevy Camaro, and a 1980′s Kings Highway motorhome. All these vehicles are currently being impounded and in the possession of investigators, Sikorski said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dinkins or these vehicles during the timeframe are asked to call 911 immediately to share this information with investigators. “The Davenport Police Department is thankful for the assistance of the Davenport Fire Department in the search for Breasia,” Sikorski said.

“The FBI Omaha field office and the Quad-Cities resident agency have been instrumental both conducting interviews and the processing of evidence. In addition, we have also been working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and have entered Breasia into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.”

Caption

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases increase among teens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
An alert from state and local health officials as those in younger age brackets are contracting COVID-19 more frequently.

News

Truck driver creates dust up traffic hazard in Florence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A truck’s dirt load caused a dustup witnesses say created a serious traffic hazard for almost an hour in the busy intersection of 30th and State Streets.

News

Rural Nebraska schools move towards reopening

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As the debate continues over reopening Nebraska’s public schools, rural districts’ plans may look a bit different.

News

Douglas County Board, Omaha City Council approve repealing affirmative action ban

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A day-long discussion was held Tuesday with the Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council regarding affirmative action

Latest News

State

University of Nebraska joins opposition of ICE guidance for international students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
On behalf of its four campuses, the University of Nebraska system has joined an amicus brief opposing new federal guidance requiring international college students to leave the United States if their coursework is online-only.

News

Omaha City Council approves electric scooter rentals to return

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Electric scooters for rent will return to Omaha’s streets as the city council approved operating agreements with two scooter companies Tuesday.

News

Casino company Boyd Gaming laying off workers in 10 states including Iowa

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Test Nebraska updates July testing times, locations

Updated: 11 hours ago
Test Nebraska has released the locations, dates, and times for its testing sites for the remainder of July.

News

Rose Theater works towards reopening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
After closing their doors in March because of the pandemic, The Rose Theater is working on reopening.It’s been a hard few months but they’re hoping to have shows starting again soon.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 14 COVID-19 update: 85 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.