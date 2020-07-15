Advertisement

Adult found dead in Malmo home Wednesday morning

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in a small Nebraska town about 40 minutes west of the metro.

The body of an adult has been found in a Malmo home.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz tells 6 News that a neighbor reported finding the deceased about 9:30 this morning.

The age and gender of the victim are not being released at this time. The sheriff says foul play is suspected.

Though no suspects are in custody, Sheriff Stukenholtz tells us there’s no immediate threat to the public.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol are on scene.

