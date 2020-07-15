21-year-old arrested for shooting, killing father Monday morning in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 21-year-old has been arrested for shooting and killing his father Monday morning near 13th and Washington streets.

The incident took place around 5 a.m.

According to LPD, Adolfo Ortiz, 21, became agitated at a home in the area.

Police said Ortiz was being escorted out of the home when he grabbed a gun and discharged several rounds, which hit and killed Adolfo Aguado, 48, his father.

According to LPD, Ortiz, Aguado, Aguado’s wife, and at least one juvenile were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Ortiz appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon and was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

His next hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 20, and bond has been set at $2 million.

