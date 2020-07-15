Advertisement

2 killed in head-on crash near North Platte

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in central Nebraska say two people have died in a head-on crash involving a car and semitrailer.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the crash happened Tuesday evening on U.S. Highway 83 about seven miles north of North Platte.

Investigators say a northbound car crossed into the southbound lanes directly into the path of the truck, which tried but could not avoid a head-on crash.

Deputies say both vehicles caught fire, and two men in the car died at the scene. The truck driver suffered minor injuries. The names of those involved had not been released by Wednesday morning.

