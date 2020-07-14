University of Nebraska joins opposition of ICE guidance for international students

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska on Monday announced it was joining an amicus brief in opposition of federal requirements that international college students leave the U.S. if they are attending classes online only.

The brief supports a lawsuit filed last week by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology attempting to block new U.S. Immigrations & Customs Enforcement policy. More than 180 colleges and universities have joined amicus briefs supporting the Harvard/MIT position, according to the NU release.

“While NU’s campuses will be open for in-person, on-campus instruction this fall, university leaders are expressing their full support for international students not just in Nebraska, but across the country,” NU System President Ted Carter said in the release.

“International students contribute enormously to the academic, cultural, social and economic fabric of our campuses and communities. Our University, our state and our country are immeasurably enriched by their presence,” Carter said. “We join colleagues across the country in hoping that these valued students will be provided as much flexibility as possible during a time of crisis. Here at the University of Nebraska, the chancellors and I will continue to do all we can to support our international students as they continue their educational journeys. We are fortunate to have them as part of our University family.”

The release states that more than 4,100 international students were enrolled in 2019 at University of Nebraska – Lincoln, University of Nebraska – Omaha, University of Nebraska – Kearney, and University of Nebraska Medical Center, contributing more than $177 million to Nebraska’s economy, according to the Institute of International Education’s annual “Open Doors” report.

The four student body presidents of the University of Nebraska — Roni Miller of UNL; Jabin Moore of UNO; Tom Schroeder of UNMC; and Max Beal of UNK — last week issued this joint statement in support of NU’s international students:

“With the recent announcement by U.S. Immigration Customs & Enforcement impacting the status of international student visas, we want to reassure the thousands of international students across the University of Nebraska system that they have our full and united support. With our plans to have on-campus, in-person instruction this fall, we expect University of Nebraska international students will be able to maintain their status. But we know they still may be dealing with feelings of confusion, fear or anxiety. We want these students – our friends and classmates – to know that they are deeply valued members of the University family, who enrich our campus communities, add great value to the academic experience and contribute significantly to our local economies.

“Each campus is connecting with their international students directly to make certain they have appropriate support and resources, but we want to reaffirm that we will advocate for all international students to maintain their residency in Nebraska to finish their education. We are lucky these talented students have chosen Nebraska. We will do all we can to support them.”

