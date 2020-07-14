Tuesday July 14 COVID-19 update: 85 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Three Rivers Public Health uses risk dial

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has now posted its risk dial on its website.

The dial is currently in the yellow area. The yellow area is a moderate risk.

85 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

A man and a woman have passed, both over the age of 75. The total number of deaths in the county is now 108.

There are 8,282 total cases and the DCHD has confirmed 5,049 recoveries.

