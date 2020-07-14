New Test Nebraska sites locations announced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TestNebraska has released the locations, dates, and times for its testing sites for the remainder of July.

TestNebraska is encouraging all those interested in taking a test to complete the online assessment on their website.

Location, date, and time changes can also be found on their website.

Below are the TestNebraska sites throughout the state for the remainder of July.

Ashland:

7/13: 9am-11am

Ashland Greenwood High School, 1842 Furnas St. Ashland, NE 68003

Blair:

7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 4pm-6pm

Memorial Community Hospital, 810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008Turn right on N 22nd Street from Wright Street

Broken Bow:

7/17, 7/24: 8am-10am

Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Dr. Broken Bow NE 68822

Cambridge:

8/6: 8am-11am

Marks Pharmacy, 722 Patterson St, Cambridge NE 69022

Chadron:

7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 7am-9am

Chadron Community Hospital, 821 Morehead St., Chadron NE

Columbus:

7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 9am-12pm

4600 38th St, Columbus NE 68601

Curtis:

7/20: 8am-10am

Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave, Curtis NE 69025

Good Neighbor Community Health Center - Columbus:

7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 1pm-3pm

4323 41st Ave, Columbus, NE 68601

David City:

7/20, 7/27: 10am-12pm

Butler County Health Care Center, 372 South 9th Street, David City. NE

Fairbury:

7/14, 7/21, 7/28: 8am-12am

Jefferson Community Health & Life, 2200 H St, Fairbury NE

Fremont:

7/6, 7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 9am-11am; 7/8, 7/15: 4pm-6pm

2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont, NE

Kearney:

7/15, 7/22: 8am-11am

Buffalo Co Fairgrounds, 3807 Avenue N, Kearney NE 68847

Lexington:

7/15: 8am-12pm; 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am

LRHC Rehab Services Buliding, 1600 W 13th St, Lexington NE 68850

Lincoln:

7/14-7/17, 7/22-7/23: 8am-12pm, 1pm-5pm

North Star High School, 5801 N 33rd St, Lincoln, NE 68504

Madison:

7/21-7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am

222 Main St, Madison NE 68748

McCook:

7/15: 8am-10am

Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Bldg, W 5th, McCook NE 69001

Norfolk:

7/14-7/15: 8am-12pm

301 North 31st Street, Norfolk NE 68701

Norfolk - Midtown Health Center:

7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am

900 West Norfolk Ave, Norfolk NE 68701

Omaha:

7/8-7/11, 7/13-7/18, 7/20-7/24, 7/27-7/30: 8am-4pm

Crossroads Mall, 7300 Dodge St, Omaha NE 68524

Ord:

7/8, 7/15, 7/22: 10am-12pm

Valley County Health System Hospital, 2707 L St, Ord NE 68862

Seward:

7/17, 7/24: 9am-11am

Seward Memorial Hospital 300 N. Columbia Ave, Seward NE 68434

Superior:

7/15: 9am-11am; 7/20: 11am-1pm; 7/29: 4pm-6pm

Brodstone Memorial Hospital, 520 East 10th Street, Superior, Nebraska 68978

Trenton:

7/21: 8am-10am

Community Room, 401 E 1st St, Trenton, NE 69044

West Point:

7/6-7/10, 7/13-7/17, 7/20-7/24: 10am-12pm

430 N. Monitor St, West Point, NE 68788

York:

7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am

York Fair Grounds – 2345 N Nebraska Ave, York NE

