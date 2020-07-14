New Test Nebraska sites locations announced
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TestNebraska has released the locations, dates, and times for its testing sites for the remainder of July.
TestNebraska is encouraging all those interested in taking a test to complete the online assessment on their website.
Location, date, and time changes can also be found on their website.
Below are the TestNebraska sites throughout the state for the remainder of July.
Ashland:
7/13: 9am-11am
Ashland Greenwood High School, 1842 Furnas St. Ashland, NE 68003
Blair:
7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 4pm-6pm
Memorial Community Hospital, 810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008Turn right on N 22nd Street from Wright Street
Broken Bow:
7/17, 7/24: 8am-10am
Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Dr. Broken Bow NE 68822
Cambridge:
8/6: 8am-11am
Marks Pharmacy, 722 Patterson St, Cambridge NE 69022
Chadron:
7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 7am-9am
Chadron Community Hospital, 821 Morehead St., Chadron NE
Columbus:
7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 9am-12pm
4600 38th St, Columbus NE 68601
Curtis:
7/20: 8am-10am
Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave, Curtis NE 69025
Good Neighbor Community Health Center - Columbus:
7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 1pm-3pm
4323 41st Ave, Columbus, NE 68601
David City:
7/20, 7/27: 10am-12pm
Butler County Health Care Center, 372 South 9th Street, David City. NE
Fairbury:
7/14, 7/21, 7/28: 8am-12am
Jefferson Community Health & Life, 2200 H St, Fairbury NE
Fremont:
7/6, 7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 9am-11am; 7/8, 7/15: 4pm-6pm
2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont, NE
Kearney:
7/15, 7/22: 8am-11am
Buffalo Co Fairgrounds, 3807 Avenue N, Kearney NE 68847
Lexington:
7/15: 8am-12pm; 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am
LRHC Rehab Services Buliding, 1600 W 13th St, Lexington NE 68850
Lincoln:
7/14-7/17, 7/22-7/23: 8am-12pm, 1pm-5pm
North Star High School, 5801 N 33rd St, Lincoln, NE 68504
Madison:
7/21-7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am
222 Main St, Madison NE 68748
McCook:
7/15: 8am-10am
Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Bldg, W 5th, McCook NE 69001
Norfolk:
7/14-7/15: 8am-12pm
301 North 31st Street, Norfolk NE 68701
Norfolk - Midtown Health Center:
7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am
900 West Norfolk Ave, Norfolk NE 68701
Omaha:
7/8-7/11, 7/13-7/18, 7/20-7/24, 7/27-7/30: 8am-4pm
Crossroads Mall, 7300 Dodge St, Omaha NE 68524
Ord:
7/8, 7/15, 7/22: 10am-12pm
Valley County Health System Hospital, 2707 L St, Ord NE 68862
Seward:
7/17, 7/24: 9am-11am
Seward Memorial Hospital 300 N. Columbia Ave, Seward NE 68434
Superior:
7/15: 9am-11am; 7/20: 11am-1pm; 7/29: 4pm-6pm
Brodstone Memorial Hospital, 520 East 10th Street, Superior, Nebraska 68978
Trenton:
7/21: 8am-10am
Community Room, 401 E 1st St, Trenton, NE 69044
West Point:
7/6-7/10, 7/13-7/17, 7/20-7/24: 10am-12pm
430 N. Monitor St, West Point, NE 68788
York:
7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am
York Fair Grounds – 2345 N Nebraska Ave, York NE
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.