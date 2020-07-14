Advertisement

New Test Nebraska sites locations announced

Grand Island residents visit TestNebraska's new test site at Fonner Park. (Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)
Grand Island residents visit TestNebraska's new test site at Fonner Park. (Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)(KSNB)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - TestNebraska has released the locations, dates, and times for its testing sites for the remainder of July.

TestNebraska is encouraging all those interested in taking a test to complete the online assessment on their website.

Location, date, and time changes can also be found on their website.

Below are the TestNebraska sites throughout the state for the remainder of July.

Ashland:

7/13: 9am-11am

Ashland Greenwood High School, 1842 Furnas St. Ashland, NE 68003

Blair:

7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 4pm-6pm

Memorial Community Hospital, 810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008Turn right on N 22nd Street from Wright Street

Broken Bow:

7/17, 7/24: 8am-10am

Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Dr. Broken Bow NE 68822

Cambridge:

8/6: 8am-11am

Marks Pharmacy, 722 Patterson St, Cambridge NE 69022

Chadron:

7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 7am-9am

Chadron Community Hospital, 821 Morehead St., Chadron NE

Columbus:

7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 9am-12pm

4600 38th St, Columbus NE 68601

Curtis:

7/20: 8am-10am

Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave, Curtis NE 69025

Good Neighbor Community Health Center - Columbus:

7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 1pm-3pm

4323 41st Ave, Columbus, NE 68601

David City:

7/20, 7/27: 10am-12pm

Butler County Health Care Center, 372 South 9th Street, David City. NE

Fairbury:

7/14, 7/21, 7/28: 8am-12am

Jefferson Community Health & Life, 2200 H St, Fairbury NE

Fremont:

7/6, 7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 9am-11am; 7/8, 7/15: 4pm-6pm

2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont, NE

Kearney:

7/15, 7/22: 8am-11am

Buffalo Co Fairgrounds, 3807 Avenue N, Kearney NE 68847

Lexington:

7/15: 8am-12pm; 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am

LRHC Rehab Services Buliding, 1600 W 13th St, Lexington NE 68850

Lincoln:

7/14-7/17, 7/22-7/23: 8am-12pm, 1pm-5pm

North Star High School, 5801 N 33rd St, Lincoln, NE 68504

Madison:

7/21-7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am

222 Main St, Madison NE 68748

McCook:

7/15: 8am-10am

Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Bldg, W 5th, McCook NE 69001

Norfolk:

7/14-7/15: 8am-12pm

301 North 31st Street, Norfolk NE 68701

Norfolk - Midtown Health Center:

7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am

900 West Norfolk Ave, Norfolk NE 68701

Omaha:

7/8-7/11, 7/13-7/18, 7/20-7/24, 7/27-7/30: 8am-4pm

Crossroads Mall, 7300 Dodge St, Omaha NE 68524

Ord:

7/8, 7/15, 7/22: 10am-12pm

Valley County Health System Hospital, 2707 L St, Ord NE 68862

Seward:

7/17, 7/24: 9am-11am

Seward Memorial Hospital 300 N. Columbia Ave, Seward NE 68434

Superior:

7/15: 9am-11am; 7/20: 11am-1pm; 7/29: 4pm-6pm

Brodstone Memorial Hospital, 520 East 10th Street, Superior, Nebraska 68978

Trenton:

7/21: 8am-10am

Community Room, 401 E 1st St, Trenton, NE 69044

West Point:

7/6-7/10, 7/13-7/17, 7/20-7/24: 10am-12pm

430 N. Monitor St, West Point, NE 68788

York:

7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am

York Fair Grounds – 2345 N Nebraska Ave, York NE

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump speaks from White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
The president is speaking from the White House Rose Garden.

Coronavirus

Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the decision as a court hearing was getting underway on a challenge to the rule by Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Coronavirus

Florida tops virus death mark, UK, France mandate masks

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER and ADAM GELLER
Florida surpassed its previous one-day record for coronavirus deaths Tuesday and Britain and France announced they will require people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, amid rising global worries about a resurgence of the pandemic.

National

Calls grow for Trump administration to aid in PPE production amid shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Across the country, nurses, doctors, some state health officials contacted by CNN say the lack of personal protective equipment is their most dangerous challenge and N95 masks the toughest to find.

Latest News

National

Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ROB GILLIES Associated Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that a decision on the border would be announced “in the coming days.”

Coronavirus

Months after initial coronavirus infection, patients suffer lingering effects

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some people who have been battling the virus have been feeling the effects for months.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus patients are experiencing prolonged symptoms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 14 COVID-19 update: 85 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

3 Arizona teachers contracted COVID-19 while sharing a summer classroom; 1 died

Updated: 6 hours ago
The American Federation of Teachers says it’s not clear districts can safely provide in-person learning for students in the fall.

Coronavirus

White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, JILL COLVIN, JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Adm. Brett Giroir's comment came a day after Trump shared a Twitter post from a former game show host who, without evidence, accused government medical experts of "lying."