Suspect in custody following shooting near Fontenelle Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to the area of 48th and Ames streets for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine where his injures were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Officers found the suspect running from the area. Craig Cooper, 41, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 1st Degree Felony Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Weapon by Prohibited Person, Carry Concealed Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Fugitive From Justice for an unrelated warrant out of another jurisdiction, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.