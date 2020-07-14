Advertisement

Suspect in custody following shooting near Fontenelle Park

Craig Cooper was arrested for possibly being involved in a shooting.
Craig Cooper was arrested for possibly being involved in a shooting.(OPD)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to the area of 48th and Ames streets for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medicine where his injures were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Officers found the suspect running from the area. Craig Cooper, 41, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for 1st Degree Felony Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Weapon by  Prohibited Person, Carry Concealed Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Fugitive From Justice for an unrelated warrant out of another jurisdiction, according to the release.

