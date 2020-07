OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Omaha South’s Alan Mendoza was named the offensive most valuable player in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The placekicker booted three field goals, including a 51-yarder in the South’s 30-6 victory over the North. Mendoza plans to play soccer at Bellevue University.

