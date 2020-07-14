Advertisement

Rural Nebraska schools move towards reopening

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the debate continues over reopening Nebraska’s public schools, rural districts’ plans may look a bit different.

Conestoga Public Schools are getting ready to reopen but unlike many big-city schools, they’re diving right in.

“We’ll go full days, regular schedule. We’ll start on the date we planned, our school calendar will follow normal days,” said Dr. Beth Johnsen, superintendent of CPS.

Johnsen says one advantage rural schools have is fewer students and more space.

“Most class sizes are around 16 kids is the average and that’s even at the elementary,” she said.

The plan is to spread those students out in the classrooms.

“We’ll divide the room into quadrants and then a group of four kids would sit in an area… social distanced,” she said.

Johnsen said social distancing will be important. They don’t plan to require masks.

“We know as adults it’s difficult, you can’t always concentrate really well all the time, and then for kids to have to wear them eight hours to nine hours a day we didn’t really think that was going to work,” she said.

Masks will also be optional for teachers as long as they can keep their distance.

“Once the kids leave the classroom, we’re going to ask them to put masks on so that when they pass in the halls they feel safe too and we have to keep our staff safe,” Johnsen said.

Liz Guenther has three kids heading back to school and says the district is on the right track.

“We haven’t been as affected down here I think, and I’d like to see them go back just as a normal situation. Hopefully we can get something figured out with the masks, I know you’re not going to get everyone to be happy, but just go from there,” Guenther said.

Johnsen says one of the big challenges rural schools face is lean staffing. If teachers start getting sick they don’t have a lot of backup.

“The plan is to contact the subs who are normally subs for Conestoga and ask them to be exclusive subs for our district only, and we’ll pay them a bit more,” she said.

She hopes that will also help keep people safe.

“That protects those people from going to two or three other districts and potentially picking up some kind of virus there,” she said.

As for 9-year-old Catherine Guenther, she seems to understand none of these decisions are easy.

“I think it’s going to be fun for the kids to go back to school, but I also feel it’s going to be scarier for the people who have underlying problems that makes it easier for them to get sick,” she said.

Tuesday night, CPS board will vote on the district’s plan for reopening. The plan will then need to be approved by the health department.

