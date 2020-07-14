Advertisement

Rose Theater works towards reopening

The Rose Theater is setting up distanced seating for their audience.
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After closing their doors in March because of the pandemic, The Rose Theater is working on reopening.

It’s been a hard few months but they’re hoping to have shows starting again soon.

“The Rose had made some cuts that we’re hoping then will let us live this year and then we can come back strong,” Mandy Aleksiak, the director of audience services said.

All of the part-time staff members were terminated.

But they’re hoping, if these next few months go well and shows are able to start again, they’ll be able to hire them back.

“We’re planning to do four shows that run much longer,” Aleksiak said. “We’re going to run them for 6 weeks so we can do socially distanced seating.”

Normally the theater seats 1,000, now, only 240 people will be allowed per show.

All tickets need to be pre-ordered and when you come, there will be directed seating.

“If you’re sitting on the main floor, there will be 6 ft dots that lead you to the center door,” Melissa Richter, the audience service manager, said. “If you’re choosing to go to the balcony, you’ll head up to what we call our forest stairs because they’re painted so fun and head up to the balcony that way.”

There will be no mixing of people who are sitting on the main floor or the balcony.

When it comes to seating, Aleksiak says imagine the five on a dice.

“Two families on the edge of a row, then a family in the middle, and then another two families sitting on the row,” Aleksiak said.

In terms of masks, they’ll need to be worn in common areas like the lobby. But when you’re in your seat, you can take them off.

With all of these safety precautions in place, they’re excited to have performances back on their stage.

“The Rose theater is a building that is designed to have people in it. It’s designed to have laughing children and families, we want that energy here,” Aleksiak said.

For families that are hesitant to come in person, The Rose Theater is offering online viewing of shows as well.

