Omaha sees change shortage caused by pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic is disrupting the circulation of U.S. coins.

Deposits with change have declined and the U.S. mint has slowed production.

Maybe you’ve seen it at your grocery store or at the drive-thru -- signs asking you pay in exact change.

Banks have had to turn people away who ask for rolls of quarters.

Some of those people are now taking from businesses like laundromats and car washes -- something they can’t afford.

“Because if I run out of coins, then I have to go to the bank,” said Millard Car Wash owner Kirstin Smalley.

The car wash mostly operates on credit card swipers like most of the industry.

But Smalley doesn’t want to leave out customers who still carry cash and coins.

“You always have to have that service for your customer,” she said.

Customers get change through a bill changer but Smalley has noticed big bills inside, and it doesn’t match the business she’s getting.

She says people are taking her change intended for customers.

“We don’t let people come in here and take quarters out of our change machine,” she said.

Washers and dryers inside Omaha Classic Coin Laundry all run off quarters.

Owner Patrick Minikus keeps the coins circulating inside -- which is how it’s always worked here.

So don’t think about coming here to get change.

“Yeah, then that’s quarters that we lose out of our working capital for our customers to use our equipment,” Minikus said.

Earlier this summer, the Federal Reserve warned we’ll see spot coin shortages as a result of state economic shutdowns.

The reserve said it’s confident coin inventory issues will resolve once supply chain returns to normal circulation patterns.

“Every time this machine is used, it causes wear and tear on that equipment, and every year we put in maintenance costs somewhere between $500 to $1,500,” he said.

Rounding prices and denying cash are not constructive steps toward overcoming the pandemic.

