Omaha couple concerned over ADA sidewalk regulations at their doorstep

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The federal government has told the City of Omaha street corners need wheelchair access. A contractor has been installing pads in various neighborhoods -- but one homeowner stepped in and said stop.

Though he says he supports the Americans with Disabilities Act, Bill Norman claims rebuilding his corner puts safety on a slippery slope.

“They’re going to have to drop this sidewalk,” Norman said about the section of sidewalk near 63rd and Evans Streets. “My worry is they’re going to increase the grade on the hill -- it’s already steep enough.”

He fears it could increase his lawsuit exposure if someone falls, but the city engineer says the new corners actually ramp-up legal protection.

“We’re not doing anything to increase anybody’s liability, I assure you. In fact, as a city, we are greatly decreasing our exposure by being compliant and we’re doing a good job based on federal standards,” said Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer.

Norman says the ramp plan on the corner goes too far.

The markings have Bill and Darlene worried about losing 25 feet of their sidewalk they paid to have installed years ago.

Darlene Norman says there’s no need to rip out a good sidewalk installed by the couple.

“I don’t want them tearing up and destroying what we worked so hard for. This is his mom’s inheritance money we used to do the sidewalk and driveway,” she said.

But it’s a public sidewalk standing in the way of a federally required ADA ramp that needs a flat landing.

“If that area wasn’t flat before and you have to get to it sooner, sometimes it does result in a steeper sidewalk,” Pfitzer said.

The Normans told the contractor not to tear out their sidewalk and they stand firm on their demand to see a different plan.

“The safety of everybody needs to be balanced,” Darlene Norman said.

A city supervisor on the project will meet with them and try to work through their concerns.

