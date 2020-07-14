Omaha City Council approves electric scooter rentals to return

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Electric scooters for rent will return to Omaha’s streets as the city council approved operating agreements with two scooter companies Tuesday.

A measure to bring the scooters back was previously rejected but then approved in June.

The contracts with scooter companies Bird and Spin allow up to 750 scooters from each to be in the city and are effective till November.

Regulations for scooters include riding them only in streets or bike lanes, not on sidewalks. They cannot be ridden within city parks or on public trails unless specifically allowed.

While helmets are encouraged, they are not mandatory. Scooters are only available to ride between 5 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. daily.

