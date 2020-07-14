Associated Press Nebraska Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

Tuesday, Jul. 14 2:00 PM Omaha City Council meeting

Location: Omaha City Hall, 1891 Farnam St, Omaha, NE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofomaha.org/

Contacts: Kimberly Hoesing, City of Omaha, kimberly.pulliam@cityofomaha.org, 1 402 444 5552

Tuesday, Jul. 14 3:30 PM Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird holds virtual news briefing regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)

Weblinks: http://lincoln.ne.gov/

Contacts: Jon Taylor, City of Lincoln communications, jptaylor@lincoln.ne.gov, 1 402 441 7547 , 1 531 333 6274