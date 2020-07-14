NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 7-16, White Balls: 3-10
09-13-34-36-46, Lucky Ball: 10
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Month: 11, Day: 23, Year: 74
8-7-4
01-10-13-18-28
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
Estimated jackpot: $87 million