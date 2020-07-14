FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat expected Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday, July, 18, 2020 a First Alert Day due to dangerous heat.

Models continue to show hot temperatures building into the area late this week and into the weekend. The heat looks to peak on Saturday. High temperatures between 95 - 100 degrees are expected by the afternoon. The heat combined with the humidity will generate heat index values between 105 - 110 for several hours. There’s a chance for isolated areas to reach closer to 115 degrees, mainly south of I-80.

Avoiding heat related injuries is easy. Here are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks to keep yourself cool. Avoid working or playing outside during the hottest parts of the day which is approximately between noon and 5pm right now. Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing to help with air circulation and deflecting some of the heat away from your clothes.

The heat should loosen its grip on our area some as we head into next week.

