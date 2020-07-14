Advertisement

Douglas County Board, Omaha City Council hear comment on affirmative action

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day-long discussion was held Tuesday with the Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council regarding affirmative action

For hours Tuesday afternoon, Omahans have been talking race, discrimination, and affirmative action behind the doors in council chambers.

Here’s part of the reason why -- in 2008, Nebraska voters approved a ballot measure that would prohibit discrimination which in effect banned affirmative action.

Many local leaders want to repeal that.

Tuesday’s conversation centered on the city council and county board asking the Nebraska Legislature to put the issue before voters again in November.

As one speaker said the ban sends the wrong message that Nebraska isn’t welcoming to minorities.

“These are gestures, and we want more. We don’t want something that makes you feel good but something with substance,” said Jaclyn Harris of Omaha.

“As a nation, we’ve come a long way to being inclusive. We even had a black president but our work is far from done,” said Kimara Snipe of Omaha.

“It levels the playing field which should have been done a long time ago. It doesn’t give black or brown people a serious advantage. It levels the playing field,” said Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray.

Only one person spoke in opposition to the repeal as the county board approved the resolution 4 to 2 Tuesday.

The city council has not yet voted.

