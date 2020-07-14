Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Storms for some overnight

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies helped to boost temperatures into the low 90s this afternoon with heat index readings in the upper 90s. However a cold front has been cutting through the area, bringing a cool down to areas north of the metro. Temperatures had already fallen into the middle 70s by the afternoon in Norfolk and Columbus. That front will continue to settle south through the metro this evening, and into southeast Nebraska tonight. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along that front tonight, bringing a good chance for rain to parts of the area.

The best chance for rain will likely remain south of I-80, with some heavier storms possible in southeast Nebraska and far southern Iowa. A few storms could sneak into the metro late tonight and early on Wednesday, but rainfall amounts will likely remain on the lighter side for the metro. Storms should exit the area by mid-morning, leaving clearing skies and a pleasant afternoon. Temperatures will likely only top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with lower humidity for most of the area.

Warmer conditions quickly return on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s. We should reach the low 90s on Friday. The heat really builds in for Saturday, as temperatures top out in the upper 90s to near 100. Humidity levels will result in heat index readings in the 105 to 110 degree range, which can be dangerous if the proper precautions are not taken. The heat will start to back off a little on Sunday, with a few storms moving in Sunday night dropping temperatures back to around 90 on Monday.

First Alert Day Saturday
First Alert Day Saturday(WOWT)

