Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Cold front to bring a little heat relief this evening

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Forecast is a little tricky today with a cold front moving through during the afternoon.

forecast
forecast(forecast)

We’re starting out with mostly cloudy skies and we’re expecting a gradual decrease in clouds by lunchtime. These morning clouds should slow our warming trend a little bit, but temperatures also like to warm some ahead of cold fronts. So it’ll be a battle between those two forces. Went with highs in upper 80s to near 90 ahead of the front, especially from I-80 and southward. Further north where the front comes in sooner will stay a little cooler with highs likely in the lower to mid 80s.

As far as rain chances go, it’s been a complicated forecast for several days trying to figure out exactly where storms will develop. Today, the best chance looks to be north of I-80, and then that will shift into Iowa this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has from Omaha to the east highlighted in a Slight Risk for severe storms this evening. The main threat from that will be wind or hail, once again, this should remain pretty isolated.

Another chance of rain and storms shows in the models for Wednesday morning. This one looks to go mainly south of I-80. The best chance of rain should be closer to the Kansas border. While we obviously need and want some rain right now, the silver lining for those who don’t see it is that it will be a little cooler over the next two days.

The heat appears to crank back up by the end of the week and into the weekend. We could be facing highs in the upper 90s on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm with storms west overnight

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Breezy and warm this evening with a slight chance for storms overnight. Most of the rain likely stays west. Mild temperatures for midweek, but heat is building for the end of the week.

Weather

David’s Evening Forecast - Warm with storms west overnight

Updated: 14 hours ago
Breezy and warm this evening with a slight chance for storms overnight. Most of the rain likely stays west. Mild temperatures for midweek, but heat is building for the end of the week.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot and breezy afternoon, few storms overnight

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
All of us will see the return of the summertime heat this afternoon, but a few of us could see an overnight storm or two.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Increasing heat, humidity, and wind Monday

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Lows drop into the mid to upper-60s Sunday night with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Highs in the lower-90s return Monday afternoon, along with increasing humidity and breezy conditions. Southerly winds could gust up to 25 or 30 mph during the day.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - A beautiful Sunday in store!

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:35 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’re starting the day with temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine! Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with a few more clouds filtering in from the west late. Highs will warm into the mid-80s for most. Eppley Airfield has been the “hot” spot on the map recently, so I went ahead and forecasted a warmer high of 87° for Omaha.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Lower humidity on the way tonight and Sunday!

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly clear and cool conditions are on tap tonight, with lows in the low to mid-60s! Sunday is shaping up to be a GREAT July day. Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with a few more clouds filtering in late. Highs will warm into the mid to possibly upper-80s with low humidity and a nice, light northerly breeze.

Forecast

Mallory's Evening Forecast - July 11th

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Mostly dry and pleasant weather this weekend

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
After some overnight storms and wind, clouds are beginning to decrease - making for a beautiful sunrise. A mostly dry weekend is ahead, with highs in the 80s and decreasing humidity.