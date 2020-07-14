Clay’s Morning Forecast - Cold front to bring a little heat relief this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Forecast is a little tricky today with a cold front moving through during the afternoon.

We’re starting out with mostly cloudy skies and we’re expecting a gradual decrease in clouds by lunchtime. These morning clouds should slow our warming trend a little bit, but temperatures also like to warm some ahead of cold fronts. So it’ll be a battle between those two forces. Went with highs in upper 80s to near 90 ahead of the front, especially from I-80 and southward. Further north where the front comes in sooner will stay a little cooler with highs likely in the lower to mid 80s.

As far as rain chances go, it’s been a complicated forecast for several days trying to figure out exactly where storms will develop. Today, the best chance looks to be north of I-80, and then that will shift into Iowa this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has from Omaha to the east highlighted in a Slight Risk for severe storms this evening. The main threat from that will be wind or hail, once again, this should remain pretty isolated.

Another chance of rain and storms shows in the models for Wednesday morning. This one looks to go mainly south of I-80. The best chance of rain should be closer to the Kansas border. While we obviously need and want some rain right now, the silver lining for those who don’t see it is that it will be a little cooler over the next two days.

The heat appears to crank back up by the end of the week and into the weekend. We could be facing highs in the upper 90s on Saturday.

