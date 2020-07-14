City of Council Bluffs receives resident, small business COVID-19 grant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Council Bluffs has received a Community Development Block Grant to assist residents and small businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CCDBG-CV provides funding for eligible people’s mortgage, rent, utilities, and childcare. Residents can receive a maximum of three months’ worth of assistance for no more than $5,000, according to the release.

Assistance will be evaluated on need and a first-come, first-serve basis.

A person must live in Council Bluffs, be a lawful permanent resident, meet the HUD income qualifications, and show a change in income related to COVID-19. To apply, contact the City of Council Bluffs Community Development at 712-890-5350.

Small businesses are eligible for funds to avoid job loss due to COVID-19. Funding can be used to aide with the mortgage, rent, utilities, inventory, monthly debt, and staff salaries. Small businesses can receive assistance ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

Small businesses must operate within Council Bluffs, employ lawful permanent residence, be in operation, and the owner/employees must meet HUD income qualifications.

To apply for CDBG-CV business assistance, contact Advance Southwest Iowa at (402) 960-8505 or Iowa Western Small Business Development Center at (712) 325-3350. Business applications are due August 20, 2020, according to the release.

To be eligible, applicants must meet the HUD income qualifications below:

o 1 Person Household $48,750

o 2 Person Household $55,700

o 3 Person Household $62,650

o 4 Person Household $69,600

o 5 Person Household $75,200

o 6 Person Household $80,750

o 7 Person Household $86,350

o 8 Person Household $91,900

More information is available on the city of Council Bluff’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.