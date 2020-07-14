Centennial Public Schools superintendent arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The superintendent for Centennial Public Schools has been arrested for child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SCSO, on July 13, an investigation resulted in the arrest of the Superintendent of Centennial Public School in relation to charges involving a high school-aged student.

Timothy Dewaard, 56, of Utica, NE was arrested for Child Abuse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. Dewaard received a $50,000 bond and was released on bond 7/14/2020.

According to a release by SCSO, this is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

According to public records, Dewaard recently signed a new contract that went into effect on July 1, and paid him $168,000 a year.

A recent tweet from Dewaard on July 8 said he was entering his 35th year in education.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.