Casino company Boyd Gaming laying off workers in 10 states including Iowa

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. said in a statement Monday that an unspecified number of furloughed employees will not return to work.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported 2,500 company workers in Nevada could be affected.

The publicly-traded company had about 10,000 employees in Nevada and another 14,300 nationally, according to its last annual report.

It also has properties in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

