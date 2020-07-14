Cannabis Testing Laboratories becomes first ISO-Certified in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cannabis Testing Laboratories has become the first cannabis testing lab in the state of Nebraska.

CTL has received an ISO-certification, something the Nebraska Department of Agriculture requires for cannabis labs to operate in Nebraska. According to the release, CTL is renting space from its parent company, Doane University on its Crete campus and is being used as a learning resource. Dr. Andrea Holmes, Director of Cannabis studies and a chemistry professor at the university is the founder of the Laboratory.

“Being the first ISO-accredited and state-approved cannabis testing laboratory in Nebraska will allow farmers, processors, vendors, and even consumers of CBD and hemp products to have local access to high-quality and reliable testing”, said Dr. Holmes. “For farmers, continuous testing is of utmost importance so they don’t grow hemp over 0.3% total THC levels, at which point hemp is categorized as marijuana, which is currently illegal in Nebraska. Consumers of CBD products will also benefit from private testing as oftentimes CBD-infused products don’t actually contain what the label says.”

The lab will serve as a resource to the university but operate separately, according to the release. The goal is to teach students about that rap[idly growing industry.

This came three months after Gov. Ricketts signed the Nebraska Hemp Farming Act, which recognized hemp as a viable crop. There are currently 60 DEA approved cannabis testing labs according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 10 of which are in the Midwest, according to the release.

