Wichita father charged with murder in toddler’s drowning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita father has been formally charged with murder in the drowning death of his 2-year-old son in a neighborhood swimming pool in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports 44-year-old William K. Kabutu faces a charge first-degree felony murder and an alternative count of second-degree murder that alleges the death was unintentional but occurred under reckless circumstance.

He is also charged with two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

Police allege Kabutu was intoxicated on July 7 when took the 2-year-old and his 4-year-old brother to the pool and allowed the children to slip through the bars of a fence.

