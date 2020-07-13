Advertisement

Virus possibly cause of Iowa inmate death as cases rise

The entrance to the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.
The entrance to the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.(KCCI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) - Prison officials say pathologists will determine whether coronavirus killed an inmate in a northwestern Iowa prison as the state deals with increasing numbers of people infected with the virus.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections says 62-year-old Ronald Eugene Holdworth died Saturday morning as he was being taken from the prison to a hospital.

Officials say the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine whether COVID-19 was a factor in his death.

The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility has reported more than 100 inmates and nine employees have tested positive for the virus.

