TestNebraska releases total test numbers for June

Test Nebraska hasn't been impacted by nationwide testing supply shortages and delays.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska has released the total people tested for COVID-19 by TestNebraska throughout the month of June.

According to the release, a total of 1,597 Nebraska residents tested positive during the month of June. A total of 2,522 have received positive tests since TestNebraska began May 4. There were 35,966 negative tests in June and a total of 59,759 negative tests since testing began. In June, there were also 125 inconclusive tests.

“This past month, we’ve seen continued success with the Test Nebraska program and expanded the testing through the State by partnering with a number of hospitals across Nebraska to provide free COVID-19 tests. We continue to applaud Governor Ricketts for his success in running TestNebraska and helping the State get back on its feet,” said Nomi Health Chief Operating Officer Joshua Walker.

The statistics below show the number of Nebraskans tested for COVID-19 for the month of June by location.

TestNebraska testing totals for the month of June by location.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as well as TestNebraska, 250,278 assessments were completed in June. There have been 648,682 assessments since testing began.

The average turnaround time for test results was reported at 34.6 hours for June.

Nebraskans can continue to complete assessments at TestNebraska.com.

