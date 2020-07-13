Advertisement

Safe Driver Week underway

(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Operation Safe Driver Week is underway by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The effort runs from July 12 through July 18 and troopers are focusing on speed enforcement.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance conducts the effort throughout the country. They report that excessive speeding has seen an increase throughout the country amid the months of the pandemic. NSP reports the same findings in Nebraska.

Since mid-March, NSP has issued 387 speeding citations for drivers traveling faster than 100 miles per hour. In 2019, during the same time period, 202 such citations were issued.

NSP will partner with the Nebraska Trucking Association to assist the speed endorcement.

