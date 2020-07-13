Police Chief: 48-year old man killed ‘at the hands of his son’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Cheif Jeff Bliemeister said Monday afternoon that a 48-year-old shot and killed Monday morning “lost his life at the hands of his son.”

Officers were dispatched a little after 5 a.m. to a home on Washington Street, near 13th Street in Lincoln, on a report of a shooting.

At a press briefing Monday morning, Bliemeister said responding officers discovered a 48-year old man had been shot by another person and died at the home.

This shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Chief Bliemeister said LPD is working to notify the man’s family, officers are also interviewing witnesses to determine what lead up to the shooting.

At a City/County Commons meeting on Monday afternoon, Bliemeister told the council and board members the 48-year-old “lost his life at the hands of his son”.

No additional details about the incident were released.

LPD has a person in custody, however, they have not been arrested or charged.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to Chief Bliemeister.

LPD said officers have secured the home while they gather evidence and are searching other areas near the home trying to locate the weapon.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call LPD at (402)441-6000.

LPD said this is the 5th homicide in 2020.

