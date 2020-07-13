Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools board meeting in person Monday night

Omaha Public Schools board opened its meeting to in-person attendance Monday, July 13, 2020.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The OPS board of education conducted its first in-person meeting Monday evening since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with several members still opting to attend the meeting virtually.

The stream is being broadcast on OPS’ website here.

The board said they will provide weekly information to parents and staff to keep them updated on the latest information regarding schools opening.

Omaha Public Schools board heard reaction to the proposed “Family 3/2 plan” two weeks ago. Those tuned in to the public comment mostly spoke against the OPS plan.

OPS was also the target of a demonstration over the weekend: A group of current former students gathered outside Central High School to call for a change in strategy for dealing with school safety as well an emphasis in black in history in the curriculum.

The board said they are continuing to listen and speak with students to make safety in schools a top priority.

All attending have been asked to wear a mask. Some parents at the meeting to protest mask-wearing in schools were not wearing masks properly or at all.

First to speak during open comment was Larry Store, age 77. He said he wanted a refund on property taxes he has paid because he believes OPS has failed to educate its students properly.

Store said OPS is operating “on far-fetched ideas of slavery,” and that Black Lives Matter is a “bad actor” and those who follow the BLM movement are “useful idiots” and believe in Marxism.

Another speaker named Adam said he was a veteran and working parent. His child is special needs and said his child will continue to fall behind without the daily help of teachers and that he wants a fair and free education that is best designed to help his child succeed.

Barbara Gard offered thanks to the educators present and said theirs is a thankless job, and added she is afraid what will happen to children should OPS implement the 3/2 plan.

“Who is going to supervise them? Who is going to give them that input?” she asked. “If you do this, you may as well tell the Unicameral to start building the prisons because we will... have a crime wave.”

Jennifer Dartnan said she has two children attending OPS and one is scared to return to school because she could get infected and bring the virus home.

A five-minute recess was called and a boardmember told those present Store had to be escorted off the premises by security.

Boardmember Marque Snow said racism, bigotry or racism will not be tolerated at OPS.

A woman with a mask under her chin began to make comments but when asked to put the mask over her mouth, she refused.

“I can’t talk with it on,” she said. Snow said he public comment was over and the microphone was silenced until she stepped away and the board said she must leave.

A member of YOUth asked for additional access to mental healthcare, more education on black history and the removal of resource officers from OPS schools.

Laura Anderson, a senior at Central High School, asked for more diversity among advanced classes.

The board asked those protesting mask-wearing in the room to put on masks properly.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

