Monday July 13 COVID-19 update: 75 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
NDCS staff member tests positive
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has reported a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person is self-isolating at home.
All those who came in contact with the individual will be notified.
The total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 is 25.
Douglas County reports 75 new cases, 1 death
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
A man over the age of 70 has passed due to COVID-19. This makes 106 deaths in the county.
There are a total of 8,197 cases reported in the county.
DCHD also reports 4,882 recoveries.
As of Monday morning, 317 medical beds were available, 70 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 14 ventilators were in use for patients with COVID-19.
