Monday July 13 COVID-19 update: 75 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

NDCS staff member tests positive

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has reported a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is self-isolating at home.

All those who came in contact with the individual will be notified.

The total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 is 25.

Douglas County reports 75 new cases, 1 death

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

A man over the age of 70 has passed due to COVID-19. This makes 106 deaths in the county.

There are a total of 8,197 cases reported in the county.

DCHD also reports 4,882 recoveries.

As of Monday morning, 317 medical beds were available, 70 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 14 ventilators were in use for patients with COVID-19.

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

