Maryland man arrested near Sidney with 42 lbs of pot

SIDNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bladensburg, Maryland man was arrested following a traffic stop by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper who discovered 42 pounds of marijuana inside the suspect’s car Sunday.

The NSP issued a statement Monday reporting a trooper saw Ryan Chun, 29, speeding on Interstate 80 near Sidney at about 6 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the trooper “became suspicious of criminal activity” and a search of Chun’s vehicle uncovered 42 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags in the trunk.

Chun was arrested for possession of marijuana -- more than one pound -- was booked into the Cheyenne County Jail and has since posted bond.

Nebraska Court records online do not list Chun’s case as of Monday evening.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.