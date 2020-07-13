Douglas County Election Commission to open drop boxes for early voting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record number of mail-in ballots during the 2020 primary election, Douglas County Election officials will make a change for the upcoming general election.

Drop boxes located around the county are usually used to collect only ballots, but now officials plan to put the drop boxes to work to help with early voting requests.

“We had our drop boxes closed for voters to return the green card, we are going to open these drop boxes now all around the county -- all 10 of them. So beginning July 29, all the drop boxes will be open,” said Douglas County Elections Commissioner Brian Kruse.

Another change from the primary, the election commissioners office is now open to the public.

Monday was the first day for in-person service.

The office was shut down before and during the primary. Right now, officials plan to be open for in-person voting through the general election.

More information can be found at the county election commissioner’s website.

