David’s Evening Forecast - Warm with storms west overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine helped to warm temperatures to around 90 this afternoon with slowly increasing humidity. Storms are expected to fire in western Nebraska this evening, and try to roll our way overnight. It appears most of the thunderstorm activity will dry up by the time it reaches eastern Nebraska, meaning much of the metro likely remains dry. A few storms are possible to the west of the metro in the Columbus and Norfolk areas. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low 70s by morning.

There may be an isolated storm in the area Tuesday morning, but most of the region will start the day dry. We’ll see a quick warm up into the upper 80s by early afternoon before a cold front halts the warming, and likely drops our temperatures a couple of degrees. Thunderstorms will likely develop along this front, but not until it reaches far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, keeping the best rain chances south of the metro. The front may stall out for a time overnight, which could allow a few of the storms to reach the I-80 corridor and the metro area, but many areas will likely stay dry. Behind the front partly cloudy skies and a north breeze will keep Wednesday slightly below average, with highs in the middle 80s.

A bit of a heat waves starts to build on Thursday, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s. The heat continues to build Friday, with highs likely reaching the middle 90s. Saturday is likely the hottest day with highs in the upper 90s. It’s not out of the questions that a few spots could hit 100 on Saturday. We’ll knock a couple degrees off Sunday, but highs in the middle 90s are still likely. Temperatures should cool slightly for the start of next week with highs closer to 90 degrees.

