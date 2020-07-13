Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot and breezy afternoon, few storms overnight

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All of us will see the return of the summertime heat this afternoon, but a few of us could see an overnight storm or two.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today with the heat cranking back up into the lower 90s. Humidity will also be a little higher this afternoon. We should have some breezy conditions with winds between 15-30mph out of the south.

The Storm Prediction Center has the western third of our area highlighted for a slight risk of a severe storm or two overnight. This would primarily be a wind threat. Models are not showing much of these storms making it much further than Norfolk to York. Some lighter showers may make it to the Missouri River.

Another chance of showers and storms is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both of these look like glancing blows for the Metro. Tuesday’s will be mainly along and north of I-80. Wednesday’s mainly south of I-80. Hopefully the Metro will be able to get some much needed rain as well.

