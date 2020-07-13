Advertisement

Broken Bow man arrested in connection with stepmother’s death

44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement. Esch was taken to the Dawson County Jail in Lexington for the murder of his stepmother, 62-year old Crystal Esch of Broken Bow.
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement. Esch was taken to the Dawson County Jail in Lexington for the murder of his stepmother, 62-year old Crystal Esch of Broken Bow.(Dawson County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) - Authorities said a 44-year-old man suspected of killing his stepmother was arrested Saturday night after a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 62-year-old Crystal Esch was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported at a home north of Broken Bow in central Nebraska.

The suspect in the shooting, Trenton Esch, fled to his home in Broken Bow.

He remained inside his home until emerging voluntarily around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

he Nebraska State Patrol said Trenton Esch is being held in the Custer County Jail while the shooting is investigated.

