Sunday July 12 COVID-19 update: Clinic reopens at 50th, G Streets today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported the drive-thru testing clinic at 50th and G Streets reopened Sunday, with Monday through Thursday hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing site recently closed down due to a lack of testing supplies.

On Sunday, the DCHD reported 73 new cases and no new deaths. The county’s total case number is now at 8,122 since the pandemic began in March.

Recoveries of county residents now total 4,794. Metro area hospitals on Sunday reported 309 medical and surgical beds available for a 78 percent occupancy rate.

