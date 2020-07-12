Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools students hold demonstration at Central High School

By Alex McLoon
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven by Omaha Central High School on Dodge Street Saturday, you probably saw demonstrators gathered outside.

Omaha Public Schools students have demands for the district behind the name “What Youth Can Do.”

Dozens of demonstrators were outside the high school, including OPS students past and present. The changes they seek include OPS canceling its contract with the Omaha Police Department, focusing on prevention instead of reaction when it comes to school safety, investing in schools mental health resources for students, emphasizing black history in the curriculum, including the black history of Omaha, as well as diversifying honors for AP and IB classes.

Lauren Anderson is with What Youth Can Do.

“We decided that we wanted to have a movement to create an organization that covered a bunch of demands we felt need to be accomplished for all the students in the district to have a better learning environment, overall,” she said.

“A lot of times students of color, especially black students are left behind because of policies or because of things like the school to prison pipeline, and we just want to make it equitable so that all students including black students have an equal opportunity for success,” she added.

