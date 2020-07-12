Nebraska News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Nebraska. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Omaha Bureau at 402-391-0031 or omahane@ap.org. Nebraska News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s three largest counties plan to send ballot request forms to every voter before this fall’s general election, but it’s not yet clear whether those forms will be sent statewide as they were before the primary. Officials in Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster counties say they are planning to send out the ballot-request forms because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and because it will help them plan for the election. Nebraska also has 11 rural counties that routinely vote entirely by mail.

GRAND ISLAND — Like his three brothers, Ben Kelley has learned to fly like an eagle. Kelley, who is one of a set of fraternal quadruplets, has completed his paperwork for becoming an Eagle Scout. The same rank is being achieved by his brothers, Aaron, Elijah and Ethan. All four 18-year-olds will graduate July 19 from Northwest High School. Ben’s Eagle Scout project consisted of building community food pantries outside four Grand Island churches.

BEATRICE — One local Norris Public Schools student is fulfilling his Boy Scout promise by 3D printing and donating ear savers to hospitals, first responders and law enforcement officers. Spencer Jacobs, 14, is a First Class Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America. He noted that this isn’t for an Eagle Scout project or anything other than performing what he thinks his Boy Scout duty is: helping the community. By Monica Brich, Beatrice Daily Sun. SENT IN ADVANCE: 315 words.

BROKEN BOW HOMICIDE — BROKEN BOW, Neb. — A 44-year-old man suspected of killing his stepmother was arrested Saturday night after a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities said.

