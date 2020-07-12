Advertisement

Millard North’s Johnson gets national recognition

Millard North's Jadin Johnson gets set to shoot a free throw at Going Vertical in Omaha on Sunday, 7/12/20.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson gets set to shoot a free throw at Going Vertical in Omaha on Sunday, 7/12/20.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you start listing the best players in the area, it’s easy to forget Jadin Johnson, who flies under the radar while playing on a loaded Millard North Roster.

That being said, Johnson was listed at 39th on ESPN’s top 50 point guards in the class of 2021.

The other two players from Nebraska on the list are Millard North’s Hunter Sallis (3rd) and Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (20th).

Growing up playing with and against Sallis and Hepburn, Johnson said he’s honored to have his name mentioned with theirs.

“It feels amazing. I really take pride in my leadership,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without me teammates at Millard North and OSA.”

Being on a team where any of the starting five could lead the team in scoring, Johnson may have the ball in his hands the most.

He’s more than happy to set his teammates up.

“I really want to make my teammates look great. It’s more than just scoring. Passing, assisting, getting steals, doing the little things that your team needs you to do is the most important thing to do as a point guard,” Johnson said.

He’s getting more and more DI offers recently.

That just adds to his motivation to continue working on his all-around game.

He hopes to continue improving and play at the next level.

“I love the recognition, but I’m definitely going to keep my head down, keep pushing, [and] keep going forward because I know I could be higher on the list,” Johnson said.

He’s looking forward to his senior season where the Millard North Mustangs will try to avenge their state championship game loss in 2020 and come out on top.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Omaha South’s Mendoza shines in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
The very first live football game since the Covid-19 pandemic began took place on Saturday, and it happened in Kearney, Nebraska.The 62nd Shrine Bowl successfully took place at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

Sports

Dalys Beanum and Abe Hoskins Team Up in Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Millard West’s Dalys Beanum and Omaha Central’s Abraham Hoskins III have been longtime friends. This week they are teammates on the South Team in the 62nd annual Shrine Bowl football game in Kearney this Saturday. Both players have also earned football scholarships to play at South Dakota State this fall.

Sports

Bennington Quarterback Nick Bohn Ready for Shrine Bowl

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Bennington quarterback Nick Bohn is ready for the Shrine Bowl on Saturday in Kearney. The Central Missouri recruit is an all-around athlete, who plays football, basketball, and baseball. Bohn helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 Class B State Baseball Championship. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with Bohn about the Shrine Bowl, which will be played at 2:00pm this Saturday.

Sports

Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:06 PM CDT
Big Ten Commissioner on Conference-Only Schedule

Latest News

Nebraska

Big Ten: Fall sports schedules to be conference-only

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Big Ten Conference on Thursday announced that fall sports schedules would be limited to others in the conference, should games be allowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Quarterback Jack Dotzler

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Jack Dotzler of Omaha Roncalli will play his final football game in the Shrine Bowl This Saturday. WOWT Sports Director Ross Jernstrom talked with the record setting passer about his last game. The Shrine Bowl will kickoff at 2:00pm on July 11th in Kearney.

Sports

Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Shrine Bowl Training Camp Opens in Kearney

Sports

Elkhorn’s Drew Christo Ready to Play for the Huskers

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Ross Jernstrom
Drew Christo is making a big impression this summer. The senior-to-be from Elkhorn High School passed up Legion Baseball this summer and is playing with the Nebraska Prospects. The right-handed pitcher has been clocked at 95-miles per-hour and is hitting for big numbers. The out of state competition has paid off.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Patton sees opportunity with the Pistons

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Fresh off of signing a new deal with the Detroit Pistons, Omaha North grad and former Creighton big man Justin Patton returned to Omaha this week.While playing pickup basketball games at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn, Patton talked about his hope that he’s found a new home in Detroit after stints with several other teams.