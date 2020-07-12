Millard North’s Johnson gets national recognition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you start listing the best players in the area, it’s easy to forget Jadin Johnson, who flies under the radar while playing on a loaded Millard North Roster.

That being said, Johnson was listed at 39th on ESPN’s top 50 point guards in the class of 2021.

The other two players from Nebraska on the list are Millard North’s Hunter Sallis (3rd) and Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn (20th).

Growing up playing with and against Sallis and Hepburn, Johnson said he’s honored to have his name mentioned with theirs.

“It feels amazing. I really take pride in my leadership,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without me teammates at Millard North and OSA.”

Being on a team where any of the starting five could lead the team in scoring, Johnson may have the ball in his hands the most.

He’s more than happy to set his teammates up.

“I really want to make my teammates look great. It’s more than just scoring. Passing, assisting, getting steals, doing the little things that your team needs you to do is the most important thing to do as a point guard,” Johnson said.

He’s getting more and more DI offers recently.

That just adds to his motivation to continue working on his all-around game.

He hopes to continue improving and play at the next level.

“I love the recognition, but I’m definitely going to keep my head down, keep pushing, [and] keep going forward because I know I could be higher on the list,” Johnson said.

He’s looking forward to his senior season where the Millard North Mustangs will try to avenge their state championship game loss in 2020 and come out on top.

