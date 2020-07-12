Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - A beautiful Sunday in store!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is shaping up to be a GREAT July day. We’re starting the day with temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine! Mostly sunny skies are on tap, with a few more clouds filtering in from the west late.

Highs will warm into the mid-80s for most. Eppley Airfield has been the “hot” spot on the map recently, so I went ahead and forecasted a warmer high of 87° for Omaha. Still very seasonable for this time of year! Low humidity sticks around with a light breeze – get out and enjoy if you can!

Omaha Weather - Sunday, July 12th (WOWT)

Lows drop back down into the mid to upper-60s Sunday night. Highs in the lower-90s return Monday afternoon, along with increasing humidity and breezy conditions. Storm chances return Monday night, with off and on rain chances through Wednesday. We’ll be keeping an eye on the potential for severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Next 3 Days - Omaha (WOWT)

While rain will “cool” us off into the low to mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday, 90s return with a vengeance by the end of the workweek!

Keep track of the radar and extended forecast anytime with the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

